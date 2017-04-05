School nurse credited with spotting serious illness in kindergartner

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. – Nicole Defeo Campbell says her son is alive because of his school nurse.

Last September, Nathan Campbell started kindergarten at Zane North Elementary School in New Jersey.

Right away, his teacher noticed something was not right when he didn’t want to go outside and play.

That’s when she took Nathan to the elementary school’s nurse, Patti Butler.

“His skin was translucent and that’s when I said, ‘Nicole, it’s Nurse Patti. Please, I’ve only seen someone look this color once in 25 years. Prove me wrong,” Butler told KYW.

Campbell says she waited a couple of days before taking Nathan to the doctor, but Butler was not letting it go.

“I really thought she was being kind of alarmist because I didn’t see anything wrong with him,” she said.

After going to the doctor, Nathan was diagnosed with leukemia and immediately started treatment.

Following months of treatments, he is now in remission.

Campbell says she knows that Butler saved her son’s life.