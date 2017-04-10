× Cooking with Kyle: Creating an easy and fun Easter treat

OKLAHOMA CITY – This is an easy, fun Easter treat. It’s perfect for kids – with a touch of supervision depending on age.

What you will need:

Baking sheet covered in waxed paper or parchment paper

Cake Ball or Lolipop Sticks

1 package Peeps bunnies

Melted white chocolate – either melting chocolate, bark or white chips. (10-12oz)

Colored sugar, green coconut grass (a few drops green food coloring tossed thoroughly in sweetened, flaked coconut), Easter candies of choice – get creative!

In microwave or double boiler, melt white chocolate. Add 1T vegetable oil to 12oz white chips if using chips. If using melting chips or bark, microwave in 20 second intervals on high, stirring between intervals until melted.

Place stick into middle of Peep to support the weight of the chocolate.

Dip and thoroughly coat bunny; allow to “drip” over the pan/bowl of melted chocolate.

Place on lined baking sheet. Allow to cool for 1 minute, then decorate as desired. Allow 20-30 minutes to harden completely, carefully remove from paper and arrange on platter or in vase. Yield: 10 pops