Swarm of bees rescued from residential street in Lawton

Posted 1:03 pm, April 12, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LAWTON, Okla. – Authorities in Lawton responded to an unusual call for help recently.

Lawton Animal Welfare is accustomed to rescuing stray dogs and cats across town, but welfare workers were forced to call in reinforcements on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the organization received a call about a swarm of bees in the middle of a residential street.

As a result, welfare workers called in a local beekeeper to collect the swarm and transport them to a safe location.

Officials say they still do not know exactly why the bees were in the street, but believe someone may have spilled something sweet.