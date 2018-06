× Former Oklahoma attorney general announces candidacy for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY – The race for Oklahoma governor continues to heat up more than a year away from the election.

On Monday, former Attorney General Drew Edmondson tossed his hat into the ring.

Other candidates who have indicated they will also run for governor include Republicans Gary Richardson and Todd Lamb.

Edmondson joins a handful of Democrats including Scott Inman, Connie Johnson and Norman Brown.