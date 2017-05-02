Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

87-year-old Lawton man who was reported missing found in New Mexico

LAWTON, Okla. – An 87-year-old Lawton man who was reported missing was found in New Mexico.

Police issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Louis Enclade late Sunday night.

His family told police that Enclade may have been headed to Oklahoma City.

Family members said Enclade told them he was on I-44, but the phone was disconnected before they were able to find out which direction he was driving.

Police said Enclade suffers from dementia and was believed to be in imminent danger.

Fortunately, he was found in New Mexico, police said.

 