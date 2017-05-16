× Report: James Harden being sued by son of NBA legend

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets basketball star James Harden is being sued by the son of a NBA legend.

According to ESPN, Moses Malone Jr., son of NBA legend Moses Malone, filed an amendment to a civil lawsuit this week, seeking damages from Harden for allegedly orchestrating a beating last summer in retaliation for a Facebook post that reportedly offended the Houston Rockets star.

On June 25, Malone was reportedly beaten and robbed of jewelry by four armed men outside of an after-hours strip club.

The four men were later arrested and charged in connection to the assault.

Harden was never accused or charged in connection to the case.

Now, Malone’s attorney, George Farah, told ESPN he believes the attack was retaliation for Malone’s Facebook post, which criticized Harden for charging $249 for youth basketball camps.

Farah told ESPN that the Facebook post was referenced during the beating and robbery.

“All the stories that we’ve heard from all the witnesses were pretty consistent that James Harden was pretty upset about the Facebook post that was posted the night before the attack,” Farah told ESPN on Tuesday morning. “There were text messages between Moses and some of James Harden’s friends. … We have a good trail of evidence that leads to James Harden’s involvement to this.”

According to Fox 26, the lawsuit alleges Harden paid the group of people $20,000 in cash to attack and rob Malone.

Harden’s attorney denies the allegations, calling them “untrue.”

“Unfortunately, I am afraid this is just another example of people shopping for a deep pocket when they find that the people actually responsible have no money,” Harden’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, told Fox 26.