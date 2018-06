LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – A Texas man was taken into custody after he was photographed with a toddler on a motorcycle.

Authorities say a stranger snapped a photo of 30-year-old Anthony Welsh and a toddler straddling a motorcycle at a gas station and posted it on social media.

According to KTRK, deputies spoke to eyewitnesses who saw Welsh driving with the toddler on the bike.

Welsh was charged with endangering a child.