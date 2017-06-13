Surveillance video released of vandals breaking into Douglass Mid-High

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are still searching for a pair of suspects accused of vandalizing an Oklahoma City school last week.

Early Friday morning, police said Douglass Mid-High was ransacked by vandals.

April Houston said she was speechless when she found her workplace in shambles.

“I’ve been here for four years and I couldn’t see why you would want to even do this. You know, this is a school. This is, you know, kids. Why would you want to break into a school and vandalize it?” Houston said.

The vandals shattered several windows in the front office and the kitchen, and left behind a mess after setting off the fire alarm.

“It’s really particularly sad that it’s a school,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. “In this day in time with the budget issues that are going on, there’s so little money, so little funding, available for schools and this just cuts even deeper.”

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance video from inside the school.

If you have any information on the crime, call police.

Officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools say the district has already experienced 86 vandalism incidents in the past six months, which has cost the district $60,000 in repairs.

At this point, crews are still working to repair the damage done to Douglass. They estimate more than $20,000 worth of damage was done in this case.