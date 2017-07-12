Police: Man used napkin to cover face during armed robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a beauty store in southwest Oklahoma City last week.

On July 8, officers were called to the Beautyco near I-240 and Penn after an employee told dispatchers that the store had been robbed.

According to the police report, the alleged suspect walked into the store with a McDonald’s bag and a napkin covering his face.

The employee said she thought the young man had a nose bleed when he asked for some perm gel for his hair.

While at the register, she told police that the suspect showed her a gun and told her to give him all of the money.

After giving the man the money from the register, the employee said that he said he wanted the money in back room too.

At that point, the employee said she went to the back room and moved her purse so he wouldn’t go through it.

The report states that the alleged suspect told her that “he doesn’t rob women.”

After getting the bank bags from the back, the alleged suspect ran to a white car and fled the scene.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.