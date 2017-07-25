Tulsa man sentenced 40 years in deadly DUI crash

Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
TULSA, Okla. – A judge sentenced a Tulsa man to 40 years behind bars after he caused a deadly crash while driving under the influence.

Back in February 2016, 30-year-old Martin Jamison was driving a stolen car in north Tulsa.

Officials say Jamison was driving 60 miles per hour when he ran a stop sign and hit a truck with Marvin Shahan and his son inside.

Shahan died as a result of the accident. His son survived but was in the ICU for several weeks.

Earlier this year, Jamison entered a blind guilty plea.

Fox 23 said Jamison told the judge he’s “not a bad person” and wants the Shahan family to forgive him.

Police say Jamison was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

A judge sentenced him to 40 years behind bars plus five years suspended for 2nd degree murder, DUI- great bodily injury, and leaving the scene of a collision.