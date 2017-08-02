Overnight earthquakes rattle the metro

EDMOND, Okla. – Multiple earthquakes overnight rattled metro residents.
At least three earthquakes struck in Edmond overnight.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.0 magnitude quake at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday.
Hours later, around 12:18 a.m., a larger earthquake struck the same area.
That one measured to be a 3.5, according to the USGS.
Then, around 2:50 a.m., another 3.0 earthquake struck in Edmond.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.
Oklahoma’s earthquakes have been linked to oil and gas production.
State regulators have shut down or imposed new restrictions on underground wells that are used for wastewater disposal.