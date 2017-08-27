Nursing aide accused of stealing more than $30,000 from 87-year-old woman in Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A nursing aide is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from an 87-year-old suburban Boca Raton woman, according to a report.

Detectives said Sodena Annestant used the elderly woman’s bank account information to make purchases for herself in 2015 and 2016 while she worked for the woman.

The woman’s son found Annestant made thousands of dollars worth of transactions at stores such as Walmart, Macy’s and Publix for items for herself, the report states. He told investigators he found Annestant used his mother’s card to buy several flights to and from Haiti.

Records show Annestant transferred thousands of dollars from the woman’s account to people in Haiti.

The nursing company said it fired Annestant once the investigation began, the report states. The victim’s doctor told detectives she was confused and unable to understand what was going on.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Annestant on Aug. 23, and she is charged with exploitation of an elderly person and fraudulent use of personal identification information.