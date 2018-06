EMOND, Okla. – A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic for drivers Thursday afternoon on northbound I-35 near Edmond.

The vehicles crashed just north of I-35 and 15th, backing up the interstate for at least a mile.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the route, especially considering those heading to Stillwater for the OSU game.

If you're headed to #OKState from OKC, be prepared for delays on I-35. Was told there's jackknifed semi. — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) August 31, 2017

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.