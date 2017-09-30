Rain chances possible this week

Man pulls gun on woman who refused to talk to him

Posted 2:30 pm, September 30, 2017

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WGNO) — The NOPD has arrested a man who pulled a gun on a woman who refused to give him her name.

The incident occurred on September 27 in the 7100 block of Crowder Boulevard.

30-year-old Kenyatta Dearmas approached the two women and attempted to start a conversation, according to the NOPD.

When one of the women refused to talk to Dearmas and wouldn’t give him her name, he began yelling at her.

Dearmas pulled out a handgun, activated the gun’s laser light, and began waving it at the woman before leaving, according to the NOPD.

Officers arrested and booked Dearmas with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal carrying of a weapon.