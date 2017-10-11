Oklahoma City police investigating say ‘suspicious’ briefcase was simply left behind

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a ‘suspicious package’ that was found at an Oklahoma City store was just accidentally left behind by the owner.
Around 9:20 a.m., officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the Walmart at I-240 and Santa Fe on a suspicious item.
Investigators say someone noticed a briefcase left in the parking lot.
Officials say they were at the scene when the owner of the briefcase showed up. Investigators say he accidentally left it behind.
35.467560 -97.516428