Oklahoma City police investigating say ‘suspicious’ briefcase was simply left behind

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a ‘suspicious package’ that was found at an Oklahoma City store was just accidentally left behind by the owner.

Around 9:20 a.m., officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the Walmart at I-240 and Santa Fe on a suspicious item.

Investigators say someone noticed a briefcase left in the parking lot.

Officials say they were at the scene when the owner of the briefcase showed up. Investigators say he accidentally left it behind.