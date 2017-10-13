Deputy shoots Oklahoma man who was allegedly attempting to stab woman

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. – State authorities are investigating after an Oklahoma deputy shot and wounded a man who was allegedly attempting to stab a woman.

Thursday, deputies in Washington County were called to assist a bail bondsman who had tracked a bail jumping client to a pasture off Highway 75 and 3900 Rd.

When deputies arrived, they bondsman was trying to talk with Corey Wesley Peoples, 47.

Officials say Peoples then allegedly grabbed a knife and put it to the throat of a woman who was with him.

Deputies demanded Peoples drop the knife, who allegedly refused.

At some point, the woman fell to the ground.

Authorities say a deputy fired his gun, hitting Peoples when the man allegedly raised his knife to stab the woman.

Peoples was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents investigate the shooting.