Sooners Survive in Red River Showdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Sooners Roy Williams and Curtis Lofton were on hand to see if Oklahoma could bounce back after a tough loss to Iowa State in Norman.

And it started off strong. After OU forced a stop on defense, Baker Mayfield connected on a 54 yard touchdown strike to transfer Jeff Badet. The Sooners jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

The Sooner defense played inspired. Obo Okoronkwo forced a Sam Ehlinger fumble which resulted in Texas having to give the ball back to the Sooners. That drive ended in a 25 yard Austin Seibert field goal. 10-0 Oklahoma.

Another stop by Oklahoma's defense resulted in more points for the Sooners. Rodney Anderson scored from 15 yards out to give Oklahoma a 17-0 lead over Texas in the second quarter.

The Sooner defense didn't blink. And Oklahoma would add a 28 yard Austin Seibert field goal to give them a 20-0 lead over the Horns.

It didn't take long after that for the Horns to answer. Sam Ehlinger connected with Kyle Porter on a 16 yard touchdown on a screen to put Texas on the board. Sooners had a 20-7 lead.

Baker Mayfield threw an interception on Oklahoma's next drive on 4th down and Texas again would capitalize. Joshua Rowland would connect on a 34 yard field goal to cut Oklahoma's lead down to ten. The Sooners still held a 20-10 halftime lead.

The second half, Chris Warren put Texas down six with a one yard touchdown run.

In the fourth, Sam Ehlinger, who didn't play like a freshman, scampered eight yards for a lead taking touchdown. Texas was on top 24-23.

Baker Mayfield took a hard shot in the second half to his shoulder, enough to get Kyler Murray up off the bench and warming up. However, when the Sooners needed him, he was there. He found Mark Andrews on a 59 yard touchdown strike to give Oklahoma a 29-24 lead. OU tried a two point conversion to make it an even seven point lead, but to no avail.

The Sooners would hold on for the final 6:53 of the game defensively and not surrender another point to win the Red River Showdown over Texas 29-24.

Baker Mayfield finished the day 17-27, 302 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception. Sam Ehlinger finished 19-39, 278 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 22 times for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Next up for Oklahoma, they square off with Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on October 21st.