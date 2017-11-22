Stillwater police searching for woman who has been missing for a month

STILLWATER, Okla. – Families from across the country will be coming together to celebrate Thanksgiving, but one family is hoping for a miracle to be reunited with a missing loving one.

The Stillwater Police Department is attempting to find a missing 23-year-old Stillwater woman.

Family members say they are concerned because they haven’t heard from Darian Hudson since Oct. 22. Family members say Hudson was in the process of moving back to Wichita, Kansas to live with her parents but is now missing.

Investigator say that Hudson has not shown up for work, which is out of character for her.

Hudson is described as a black woman with a light skin tone, stands at 5’3″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She also has a tattoo of a feather and five birds with the words ‘Birds of a feather flock together’ on the back of her right shoulder.

Investigators say she does not have a vehicle and may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

If you have any information on Hudson’s whereabouts, call the Stillwater Police Department at (405) 742-8357.