London Police respond to reports of shots fired at busy subway station sparking panic

LONDON, Police were responding to reports of shots being fired on Oxford Street in London on Friday sparking panic in the heart of the city.

The London police said it had received a number of reports of shots fired on Friday on Oxford Street and at the Oxford Circus underground train station.

About an hour after the first reports, the Metropolitan Police force said “police have not located any trace of any suspects, evidence of shots fired or causalities.”

They say people in the area should leave and that those inside buildings should remain there.

London’s transport agency tweeted that the station had been closed as it investigated a “customer incident.”

Transit authorities say Oxford Circus station has reopened.

Transport for London says Oxford Circus and nearby Bond Street, which was also shut, have both reopened to subway trains.

The incident comes as throngs of shoppers flocked to the area for Black Friday retail sales.