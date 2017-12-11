Young boy’s emotional Facebook video about bullying goes viral

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A young boy's emotional video about another round of bullying he endured is going viral.
"Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to 'em?"
In a Facebook post, Kimberly Jones wrote her son Keaton asked her to record his emotional response to the bullying he endured at school.
Keaton: "They make fun of my nose, they call me ugly. They say I have no friends."
Kimberly: "What did they do to you at lunch?"
Keaton: "Poured milk on me, put ham down my clothes."
Keaton said he tries to stay strong and gave others this advice: "But if you are made fun of, just don't - don't let it bother you. Stay strong I guess. Hard."
According to WREG, the post went up Friday morning. It has since been viewed more than 20 million times.
And like that, everyone seemed to want to be Keaton's friend.