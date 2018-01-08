× Woman, two children rescued from burning home in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman and her two children were rescued after being trapped inside their burning home in Oklahoma City.

Just before 1 a.m., a woman called for help after her home in the 3800 block of Key Place, near N.W. 36th and Classen, caught fire.

The woman reportedly told dispatchers she and her two children were unable to exit the home as it burned.

Officials say dispatchers told them to get in the bathroom and close the door. The dispatcher then instructed them to place towels under the bottom of the door and anywhere else smoke was coming from to keep out the smoke until firefighters could arrive.

When firefighters arrived, they immediately entered the home to rescue the woman and two children.

Officials told KFOR that the woman and children were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set on the front porch. Officials say a second fire was set to a vehicle in the driveway.

The woman told dispatchers that her ex-husband set the fire; however, authorities have not confirmed that information at this time.

Information on how the fire was set has not been released.

It is unclear if police are searching for a suspect.

Authorities are still investigating.