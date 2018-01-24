Classmate says oldest Turpin sibling was bullied, frail during grade school in viral Facebook post

A former classmate of the oldest of 13 siblings found captive in their California home says the girl was bullied during grade school in Fort Worth, Texas.

Taha Muntajibuddin says he feels guilty about how the now-29-year-old woman was treated. Authorities say she and 11 of her siblings were starved and chained to furniture for years by their parents.

Muntajibuddin attended third grade with her and says he had an “overwhelming sense of guilt and shame.”

Now a pediatric resident doctor in Houston, Muntajibuddin described her as “a frail girl” with “pin-straight hair with bangs.”

In a viral Facebook post, Muntaijibuddin said the oldest Turpin girl “was often made fun of by the other third graders because her clothes would sometimes look as though they had been dragged through mud, which she would also smell like on most days.”

In the post, Muntaijibuddin said that despite being bullied by her classmates, the oldest Turpin sibling “was still one of the most pleasant people I have had the opportunity to meet. She had this whimsical optimism to her that couldn’t be dampened, couldn’t be doused no matter what anybody threw at her. That cheerful disposition is what makes me certain that Jennifer will prevail.”

You can read the full post below: