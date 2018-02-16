Sam’s Club giving away free cupcakes

OKLAHOMA CITY – Calling all cupcake lovers!

Sam’s Club is giving away free cupcakes Saturday!

“It’s a special shout out to all of its members and a celebration of this week’s announcement about free shipping for Plus members. This is just one more way Sam’s Club is working to become the membership you love the most,” said John Engleman, Account Manager.

Earlier this week, Sam’s Club announced Plus membership with free shipping. Plus members will now receive free shipping on most of the items sold online, with no minimum purchase.

Get your free cupcake (first come, first served) Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at your local Sam’s Club!