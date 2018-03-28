× OG&E: Customers to see bill reduction beginning in April

OKLAHOMA CITY – Customers will see a reduction in their bills beginning in April, OG&E announced Wednesday.

The company says it will lower its monthly fuel cost recovery which will be effective with the first customer billing cycle in April.

“On average, residential customers in Oklahoma will see a reduction of $13.34 per month,” OG&E officials said.

The company said the fuel cost reduction comes “from lower cost for natural gas, which is used to generate electricity, and a significant decrease in energy grid congestion, which increases the cost of power.”

“We believe these lower congestion costs are a result of new technology that has improved the flow of electricity on the grid. We also recently completed construction of a high-voltage transmission line into northwest Oklahoma, which further alleviates wind-related bottlenecks,” said OG&E spokesman Brian Alford.

OG&E says the cost of fuel used to generate power is passed on to customers, and the amount appears as a line item on bills.

The company says they periodically review their fuel cost to make sure that it is not over- or under-collecting from customers.

Click here to learn more.