This Oklahoma artist finds his best inspiration with his head in the clouds.

OKLAHOMA CITY, -- Just about every person who showed up at the Festival of Arts in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning looked to the sky with a little worry.

Would the wind bring more rain? Does 'water media' imply something else on days like this? Does hope 'float'?

"This is not fun to do in a 45 mile per hour wind," artist David Holland remarks as he opens his shelter.

But Holland the oil painter opened his tent with a song in his heart.

Maybe it was because he'd already sold a few of his oil paintings the day before, or because he's so fascinated with weather, especially the cloudy parts.

"I pay attention to the sky," he says. "I really do."

An arts festival visitor remarks, "Somewhere above us these clouds probably look really cool."

"Yeah," he agrees. "I think views that pilots have would be really pretty incredible."

Like a lot of Oklahomans, Holland grew up watching storm clouds.

But he hardly ever ran for cover.

Instead, he started taking pictures of them as they passed, then painting from them.

His favorites, towering thunder heads, anvil clouds, and the in-flow boundaries that make for the most dramatic weather.

It might not look like it, but a cloud can change quickly.

The light can change too.

David tries to capture them at they're at their height.

In a flat land state these kinds of white peaks form mountains taller than any made of stone.

Somewhere up there the clouds over central Oklahoma are fluffy and white.

David Holland doesn't mind the rain as long as the clouds come too, and he has a chance to capture them in their best light.

