Oklahoma City man accused of killing father, sister found in New Mexico

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man accused of killing his father and his sister has been located in New Mexico.

On April 14th, around 11:30 a.m., police were called to a home near Western and Hefner Rd., after two people were found dead inside of a home.

When officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Ronald Dean Milton Sr. and 39-year-old Brandy Maria Milton dead.

Police said both victims had trauma consistent with homicide.

Investigators later said they believed Ronald Milton Jr. was responsible for the murders and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Milton Jr. is Milton Sr.’s son and Brandy’s brother.

After weeks of searching for Milton Jr., he was located in Las Cruces, New Mexico, police said.

He was arrested for the murders of his father and sister.