Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Officials say multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on I-35 Wednesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., a crash was reported near I-35 and Sorghum Mill Rd. in the northbound lanes.

Initial reports indicate at least two commercial motor vehicles were involved.

The area was closed for over three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

No word on injuries at this time.