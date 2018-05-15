“All of my friends have been adopted,” 12-year-old ready to find permanent place to call home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - 12-year-old Timmy is an ambitious kid with many goals.

He says when he grows up, he wants to be a rapper, and hopes to travel one day.

The first place he'd go? California.

"I have family there," said Timmy, who has been under DHS custody for two years.

He would love to build a new relationship with adoptive parents.

"Mom and a dad and a sister and a brother," he said.

He also thinks it would be fun to have a parent play basketball with him. The sport provides some relief from living at a group home.

He likes it so much, he asks his caseworker to play every time they see each other.

Timmy says he’s good at making three-pointers just like one of his favorite players from the Golden State Warriors.

"Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler," he said.

When he's not making three-pointers, he likes to eat his favorite food - enchiladas.

He's a young boy with a lot of interests, but no one to share them with.

A child who just wants to be loved by a family.

"It's important to me because I haven't been adopted yet, and all of my friends have been adopted," Timmy said.

A handsome boy with a big heart and big dreams for a place to call home.

For more information, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398.

Click here for more resources.

And, for more information on Science Museum Oklahoma, click here.

“A Place To Call Home” is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.