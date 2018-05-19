× Big 12 Baseball: Titles and Tournament Set for OU and OSU

The Big 12 regular season is over for the Sooners and Cowboys, but not without drama.

Oklahoma State had a chance to take home at least a share of the Big 12 regular season championship with a win over Texas Tech. The Cowboys fell behind early, 3-1, before Matt Kroon sent his 11th home run of the season over the center field fence. That tied it up at three and that’s as close as OSU got to Tech. The Red Raiders would add a run in the fourth and in the seventh, Cameron Warren doubled home a couple of runs to help Tech sweep OSU 7-3.

Because of the loss, Texas outright won the Big 12 regular season championship.

The loss dropped Oklahoma State to 2-8 in their last ten games. And to make matters worse for the Cowboys, Josh Holliday announced that sophomore infielder Cameron Dobbs is no longer with the program. Holliday added that Shawnee native and freshman catcher Jake Taylor is also not currently on the roster. However, Taylor will have a chance to return to the team at a later date.

As for Oklahoma, the Sooners managed to salvage their series with Kansas. Brylie Ware and Cade Cavalli put together a couple of three run home runs to help elevate the Sooners past KU 14-6. It was Ware’s first home run of the season and he finished the game with a career high tying six runs batted in.

Following the two games the conference announced the bracket for the Big 12 Baseball Championship which is set to begin at the Brick on Wednesday. Oklahoma opens things up at 9am squaring off with Baylor. Oklahoma State will face West Virginia at 4pm that afternoon. Here’s a full look at the bracket.