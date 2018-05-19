Four Yukon firefighters selected to serve on Oklahoma Task Force 1

YUKON, Okla. – Four Yukon firefighters were selected to serve on Oklahoma Task Force 1 (OKTF-1).

The four firefighters, Captain Brad Homme, Captain Cary Provence, Sergeant Dustin Noel and Corporal Kirk Ellington, were selected from a large group of applicants for OKTF-1, a specialized Urban Search and Rescue Team that is deployed nationally, and locally, to large disasters ranging from earthquakes, hurricanes and tornadoes.

“The support from our City and the willingness to serve by our firefighters are to credit for this opportunity,” said Yukon Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Trumbly.

Captain Homme, Captain Provence, Sergeant Noel and Corporal Ellington all attended quarterly training, as well as meetings, and are honored to have the opportunity.

“The training they receive will directly benefit the Yukon Fire Department and Yukon citizens,” said Yukon Fire Chief Shawn Vogt.

“We could not be more proud of these individuals,” said Trumbly.