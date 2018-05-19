× Man arrested after allegedly punching clerk, stealing beer at Oklahoma City convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested for allegedly punching a convenience store clerk and then stealing beer.

It happened Wednesday at a convenience store near N. Western Ave. and W. Sheridan Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Police say they responded to the store in response to a clerk being assaulted.

When police arrived, the clerk said she saw 31-year-old Brandon Lee enter the store, which he was banned from, and walk “to the back of the store towards the liquor cooler.”

The victim told Lee he needed to leave the store, but Lee “forced his way by the victim to retrieve a 16 oz Coors Lights from the cooler and started to leave the store.”

The victim grabbed the beer and repeatedly told Lee to leave the store, a report states.

That’s when Lee allegedly punched the clerk in her face, “ripped the beer free,” and left the store running.

Officers found Lee several blocks away.

Police say the victim “displayed a giant red mark on her forehead,” where Lee allegedly punched her.

Lee was booked into jail for assault and battery and robbery in the first degree.

Police say he also had a prior felony conviction out of Tulsa County.