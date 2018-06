CREEK COUNTY, Okla. – A Tulsa man drowned in Keystone Lake after leaving a house boat to swim east, officials say.

It happened Friday around 9 p.m. near the Harbor Marina on Keystone Lake.

Officials say the 47-year-old man “departed a house boat to swim east approximately 100 feet, went under water and did not resurface.”

He was found just before 10 p.m. in approximately 30 feet of water.

Officials say a personal flotation device was not in use.