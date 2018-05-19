Suspicious device safely removed from hospital in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. – A suspicious material was safely removed the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Friday evening.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was contacted following reports of a suspicious package found by staff in the hospital.

Staff immediately evacuated the floor of the hospital.

Bomb technicians responded to the scene and found the device.

Officials say it looked like a homemade explosive device. Technicians were able to remove it without incident.

No additional threats were found.

The device will be analyzed by the FBI.

“In these situations the immediate concern for public safety and first responders is the first and foremost priority.” FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge, Kathryn Peterson.