Crews respond to fire at elementary school in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews have responded to a fire at an elementary school in the southeast side.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at West Oak Park Elementary School near 15th St. and High Ave.

Firefighters responded to find smoke coming from the abandoned building.

Crews made entry and contained the fire, however the building sustained heavy damage from the smoke.

School officials arrived to assess the damage, and the cause is now under investigation.