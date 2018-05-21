BancFirst to purchase second tallest building in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A skyscraper in downtown Oklahoma City will soon have a new owner.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, the Cotter Ranch Tower is being purchased by BancFirst of Oklahoma City.

The building, which is the second tallest in Oklahoma City, has been for sale after it was listed under bankruptcy late last year.

The sale will require court approval, and a closing date has yet to be determined.

The structure was built in 1972 at 100 N. Broadway by Liberty Bank and was known for years as Liberty Tower, and then Chase Tower.

It was last purchased in 2004 by James F. Cotter in 2004 for $27.9 million.