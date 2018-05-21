Cooking with Kyle: 10 minute coleslaw

OKLAHOMA CITY – Memorial Day is just around the corner, so you may be one of the thousands of Americans heading to a barbecue this weekend. If so, here’s an easy coleslaw recipe that only takes about 10 minutes to make and is sure to be a hit.

This recipe will serve 6. It may be doubled or tripled.

1 bag (14-18oz) Coleslaw Mix

1 C Mayonnaise

3 T fresh lemon juice

1 T white or cider vinegar

4 T sugar

1/2 t ground mustard

1/2 t celery seed

1/2 t celery salt

1 t Garlic powder

1/2-3/4 C raisins (optional)

In a bowl, whisk together lemon juice, vinegar and sugar. Add mayonnaise and whisk thoroughly until combined and smooth. Add spices, whisk again.

In a mixing bowl, dump package of Slaw mix, or have shredded cabbage/carrots/optional purple cabbage and onion tossed and ready. Pour dressing over, toss thoroughly. Add raisins. Toss again.

Refrigerate until ready to serve. Will keep for a week covered, under refrigeration.