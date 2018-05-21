Family members say body of 1 missing boater has been found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Divers are still searching for the body of a missing boater at Lake Thunderbird, but another family said their loved one has been found.

Officials began the search after a pair of boats collided Saturday night on Lake Thunderbird. Investigators said two people suffered injuries but were quickly recovered.

However, two of the occupants from the second boat, Brandon Kelley and Cody Foster, couldn't be found.

"I got a call Sunday morning about 5 o'clock saying he was missing," said Brian Kelley, Brandon's father.

Brian said Brandon loved the lake and decided to go out on the water, even as storms were rolling into the area on Saturday.

"The storms were moving in, not a wise choice to make, but he loved the lake," Brian said.

By Monday morning, Brian said the call went from search and rescue mission to a recovery. Throughout the day on Monday, divers and Lake Patrol officers searched for the missing boaters.

At some point, family members said they were able to find Brandon's body.

"They just found Brandon, they just notified us so now we can start the process of funeral arrangements," Brian said.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed one body was found around noon on Monday and search efforts will continue for the second boater. Officials are not releasing any names at this time.

The Lake Patrol also found both boats involved in the crash. However, they are still searching for Foster's body.

Tough news for the families to hear, but Brian said he believes he'll see his son again.

"He was a wonderful son, he was a wonderful man, he loved his wife, loved his children, loved his family and he loved the lake," he said.

We're told search crews will keep looking for Foster until they find his body.