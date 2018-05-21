× Man arrested after allegedly stealing from tip jar at Oklahoma City business

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after allegedly stealing from the tip jar at an Oklahoma City business.

On May 18th, police say Aaron Sumbs, 34, allegedly stole $40 from a tip jar at a business in the 800 block of N. Broadway.

When the owner told him to put it back, Sumbs reportedly ran out of the building and down the street.

The owner of the restaurant followed Sumbs and called police.

Sumbs was arrested for larceny, obstruction, giving false information and assault and battery on a peace officer.