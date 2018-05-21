Mother: 9-year-old escapes after being abducted from bedroom

PHOENIX, Ariz. – An Arizona mother is calling her daughter a warrior after she was able to escape from her abductor.

Officials say it all happened early Friday morning at the Sombra Apartments in Phoenix. The victim’s mother told WESH that her 9-year-old daughter was sleeping in her room when a man broke in, and kidnapped her.

In fact, she says the girl didn’t realize she had been abducted until she woke up in the suspect’s arms.

“She says she felt him carrying her but she was groggy and sleepy and just didn’t know what to do. But when he almost dropped her, she startled and opened her eyes and realized that this man smelled like alcohol. She said he smelled really bad like alcohol,” she said.

After being carried about a mile, the victim confronted the suspect.

“He said that he was going to take her home and she said, ‘You liar! You took me from my home,” the victim’s mother said. “It spooked him or something because he left her alone and he let her run off.”

Police ultimately arrested 21-year-old Dakota Johnson on a complaint of kidnapping.