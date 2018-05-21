NCAA Women’s Golf Championships Conclude for State Teams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The final round of stroke play at the NCAA Women's Golf Championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater was the conclusion of the event for individual golfers at Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

OSU's Emma Broze shot a final round 71 to finish at even par and finish in 12th place.

OU's Julienne Soo shot 72 to finish at 3-over par and in a tie for 19th place.

Soo's teammates at OU didn't qualify for the team competition, which determines the top eight teams who qualify for match play starting Tuesday.

Wake Forest's Jennifer Kupcho won the individual national championship, shooting a 71 to finish at 8-under par and win by two strokes.

The top eight teams move on to the match play, with UCLA and Alabama tying for the top spot.

Arizona beat Baylor in a tie-breaker to earn the 8th spot.

Here are the matchups for the quarterfinals on Tuesday morning:

(1) UCLA vs. (8) Arizona

(2) Alabama vs. (7) Kent State

(3) USC vs. (6) Duke

(4) Northwestern vs. (5) Stanford

The quarterfinal winners will play the semifinals Tuesday afternoon, then the championship will be played Wednesday.