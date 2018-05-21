Officials: Two construction workers fall from 3-story building

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say two construction workers were rushed to a hospital after falling from a three-story building.

On Monday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a work site near S.W. 5th St. and E.K. Gaylord after two construction workers fell from the building.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say the two men were working on the building and fell three-stories to the ground.

Authorities say they were rushed to a nearby hospital due to the height of the fall. Amazingly, they did not appear to be seriously injured.

At this point, officials say they do not know how the accident occurred.

