Oklahoma City police officers shoot pit bull after it reportedly attacked another officer

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two Oklahoma City police officers were forced to shoot a pit bull after it reportedly attacked another police officer.

On May 20th, around 5 a.m., police were called to the 2100 block of S.W. 20th in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a couple who had called the police after an argument. The officer noted in the report the couple appeared to have been intoxicated.

At one point, the woman allegedly walked back into the house and opened the front door to her home, allowing a pit bull to run out of the home, the police report states.

The dog then reportedly ran towards a police officer and attacked him.

While the dog was biting the officer’s knee, two other officers on scene shot the dog multiple times, killing it.

The injured officer was treated for his injuries.

It is unclear if the couple will face any charges.