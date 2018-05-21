Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Road closed as Norman police investigate hit-and-run

NORMAN, Okla. – Drivers in Norman are being urged to avoid a busy road following a hit-and-run accident.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Norman police were called to a hit-and-run crash in the 1300 block of 180th Ave.

Authorities say the victim is critically injured, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

Officials say N.E. 180th Ave. is currently closed between Hwy 9 and Rock Creek Rd.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while police investigate the crash.