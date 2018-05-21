Strong winds damage homes, cars in Slaughterville mobile home park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLAUGHTERVILLE, Okla. - Multiple homes were damaged early Sunday morning as storms moved through a mobile home park southeast of Slaughterville.

Strong straight line winds are to blame as two homes had their roofs completely torn off. Debris was thrown everywhere, knocking down power lines and breaking windows.

"I looked out the window and just for bursts of lightning, I can see the roofs coming off and everything and just flying and wood pieces going through that lady's window," said resident Candra Farrell.

So far, there have been no reports of serious injuries.