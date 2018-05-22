Boys, 13 and 14, arrested on murder charge in Texas shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas – Police say two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a woman in her Fort Worth apartment.

Fort Worth Police Lt. Paula Fimbres tells KXAS-TV that 31-year-old Yesenia Gutierrez was shot during an attempted burglary Friday afternoon.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office says Gutierrez was shot in the neck and head and ruled her death a homicide. The two suspects are confined to a juvenile detention center. Authorities haven’t released their names.

KXAS reports that in Texas, children from 10 to 16 are considered juveniles.

Police arrested the boys after linking them to the shooting during a traffic stop. It’s unclear who was driving the car.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department says more than 130,000 minors have entered the juvenile justice system this year.