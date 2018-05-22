Bricktown Beach coming back for third year

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Bricktown Beach is coming back for its third year, officials announced.

The project will include a pop-up beach with more than 150 tons of sand, complete with umbrellas, lounge chairs, sand volleyball equipment and outdoor games.

There will be additional seating on the perimeter of the volleyball court and a small boardwalk through the beach itself.

This year, a new addition, “Beach Hut,” staffed by Downtown Guides, will check out game equipment and be there to help visitors with any questions.

The temporary summer attraction, which is also free and opens 24 hours a day, is located on the Third Base Plaza at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Bricktown Beach opens May 24 and will stay open until the end of August.

