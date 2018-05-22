Community mourning after teen drowns in Lake Texoma

POTTSBORO, Tex. – Family and friends of a 16-year-old boy are mourning after he drowned in Lake Texoma over the weekend.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, game wardens were called to Highport Marina at Lake Texoma after receiving a call of somebody missing.

“He was out here with some friends, they had a boat slip out here, and played golf and relaxed and just had a good fun afternoon – and tragedy struck,” said game warden Daron Blackerby.

Officials say Nathan Halfmann was trying to get back on the dock when he went under and did not resurface.

“He was located roughly 15-20 feet from the dock from the end,” said Blackerby.

Halfmann’s family told KXII he was cared about his friends and family, and was a talented golfer on his school’s golf team.

“Talking to the family, he was a good swimmer,” Blackerby said. “He did have some kind of heart condition.”

Blackerby says Halfmann’s heart condition may have played a role in what happened.

The Pottsboro Independent School District says a fund has been established to help support his family.