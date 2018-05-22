Crews continue to search for missing boater at Lake Thunderbird

NORMAN, Okla. – Divers are still searching for the body of a missing boater at Lake Thunderbird.

Officials began the search after a pair of boats collided Saturday night on Lake Thunderbird. Investigators said two people suffered injuries but were quickly recovered.

However, two of the occupants from the second boat couldn’t be found.

“I got a call Sunday morning about 5 o’clock saying he was missing,” said Brian Kelley, Brandon’s father.

Kelley said his son, Brandon, and Cody Foster decided to go out on the water, even as storms were rolling into the area on Saturday.

“The storms were moving in, not a wise choice to make, but he loved the lake,” Brian told News 4.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Throughout the day on Monday, divers and Lake Patrol officers searched for the missing boaters.

At some point, family members said they were able to find Brandon's body.

"They just found Brandon, they just notified us so now we can start the process of funeral arrangements," Brian said.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed one body was found around noon on Monday. While both boats have been recovered, crews will continue to search for the second missing boater.

So far, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not confirmed the missing boater's identity.