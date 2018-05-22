New Oklahoma City restaurant looking to hire 100 employees

OKLAHOMA CITY – A national chain restaurant is preparing to open its first location in Oklahoma City, and is now seeking employees.

Metro Diner, a national chain with over 50 locations, offers classic diner fare with all-day breakfast.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, Metro Diner is opening its first location in Oklahoma City at Memorial and May Ave., directly north of Salata.

The restaurant plans to open its newest location in mid-June, and is now looking to hire over 100 employees.

Applications are being accepted for all position including servers, hosts, cooks and kitchen staff.