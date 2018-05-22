Rain chances possible starting middle of next week

New Oklahoma City restaurant looking to hire 100 employees

Posted 1:47 pm, May 22, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – A national chain restaurant is preparing to open its first location in Oklahoma City, and is now seeking employees.

Metro Diner, a national chain with over 50 locations, offers classic diner fare with all-day breakfast.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, Metro Diner is opening its first location in Oklahoma City at Memorial and May Ave., directly north of Salata.

Credit: OKCTalk

The restaurant plans to open its newest location in mid-June, and is now looking to hire over 100 employees.

Applications are being accepted for all position including servers, hosts, cooks and kitchen staff.