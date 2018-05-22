× Not guilty plea entered for Tulsa woman in daughter’s attack

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma judge has entered a not guilty plea for a Tulsa woman charged with stabbing her 11-year-old daughter 50 to 70 times, hitting her in the head with an ax then setting their home on fire.

Taheera Ahmad appeared by video Tuesday in Tulsa County District Court where she’s charged with assault and battery with intent to kill, two counts of child neglect and arson.

The county public defender’s office was appointed to represent Ahmad.

Police said the 39-year-old Ahmad bound and gagged the girl and two younger daughters, who were found unharmed, then stabbed the older girl because they were reading and the way they were “looking at her.”

Officer Jeanne MacKenzie said Tuesday the 11-year-old remains in critical condition.

MacKenzie said she didn’t know what the girls were reading.